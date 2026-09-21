Flipkart teases big price-cut on Samsung S25, S25 FE
What's the story
Flipkart has teased the prices of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE smartphones. The e-commerce giant's teaser hints that these models will be available at discounted rates during its Big Billion Days Sale 2026. The sale is scheduled to begin on October 9 in India. The standard Galaxy S25 is expected to be priced under ₹60,000 while the more affordable variant, Galaxy S25 FE, will cost less than ₹50,000.
Apple discount
Flipkart also teases discount on iPhone 17
Along with Samsung, Flipkart has also teased a potential deal on the iPhone 17 during its Big Billion Days sale.
The price was revealed in an image shared by Flipkart's official mobile account on Instagram.
While the exact figure remains undisclosed, it hints at a significant discount on Apple's latest standard iPhone model during the festive-season sale.