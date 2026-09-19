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Home / News / Technology News / Flipkart deal brings iPhone 17 price down to ₹55,283
Flipkart deal brings iPhone 17 price down to ₹55,283
The deal is only applicable to the 256GB variant

Flipkart deal brings iPhone 17 price down to ₹55,283

By Mudit Dube
Sep 19, 2026
04:22 pm
What's the story

Apple's best-selling smartphone, the iPhone 17, is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has listed the 256GB variant of the device for ₹99,900. However, with certain offers and discounts, you can get it for as low as ₹55,283. The deal is only applicable to the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 17.

Discount details

How to get the iPhone 17 at a discounted price?

The biggest discount on the iPhone 17 comes from an exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to ₹41,700 off for an Apple iPhone 15 under this deal.

The actual exchange value will depend on the device being exchanged and its condition.

Along with this, there's also a SuperCoin benefit and a discount of ₹2,910 through Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Payment options

What about the EMI option?

The product page of the iPhone 17 also shows an EMI option starting at ₹19,917 per month for three months.

There is also a Protect Promise fee of ₹299 listed on the page.

However, do note that the effective price of ₹55,283 is contingent on meeting all conditions of the listed offers, especially maximum exchange value and applicable payment benefits.

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