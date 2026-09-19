Flipkart deal brings iPhone 17 price down to ₹55,283
What's the story
Apple's best-selling smartphone, the iPhone 17, is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has listed the 256GB variant of the device for ₹99,900. However, with certain offers and discounts, you can get it for as low as ₹55,283. The deal is only applicable to the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 17.
Discount details
How to get the iPhone 17 at a discounted price?
The biggest discount on the iPhone 17 comes from an exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to ₹41,700 off for an Apple iPhone 15 under this deal.
The actual exchange value will depend on the device being exchanged and its condition.
Along with this, there's also a SuperCoin benefit and a discount of ₹2,910 through Flipkart Axis Bank card.
Payment options
What about the EMI option?
The product page of the iPhone 17 also shows an EMI option starting at ₹19,917 per month for three months.
There is also a Protect Promise fee of ₹299 listed on the page.
However, do note that the effective price of ₹55,283 is contingent on meeting all conditions of the listed offers, especially maximum exchange value and applicable payment benefits.