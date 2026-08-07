Flipkart offers 15% off AppleCare+ on Apple devices during sale
Technology
Flipkart's latest sale is giving you a 15% discount on AppleCare+ plans, covering iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods.
If you want extra protection beyond the standard one-year warranty, now is a good time to grab it.
AppleCare+ covers repairs and accidental damage
AppleCare+ takes care of hardware repairs and accidental damage (with a service fee per incident), all handled by certified technicians using genuine parts.
Battery replacements are included if your battery drops below 80%.
For iPhones, you get unlimited accidental damage coverage, and in some regions, there is even Theft and Loss protection.