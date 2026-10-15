Flock's Garrett Langley defends license plate cameras at TechCrunch Disrupt
Flock CEO Garrett Langley took the stage at TechCrunch Disrupt to address growing criticism over his company's license plate cameras.
While criticism has led to canceled contracts and even layoffs, Langley stood by the tech, saying it helps solve crimes and keeps communities safer.
He pushed back against calls to slow down innovation, insisting accountability in crime prevention matters.
Langley clarifies camera capabilities, cites shortages
Langley clarified that Flock's cameras don't use facial recognition: they do have the ability to detect and track people.
He admitted the company isn't perfect and compared criticism of new tech to expecting perfection from day one.
With fewer police officers since COVID-19, he argued tools like Flock are now essential for modern policing, even as debates about privacy and ethics continue.