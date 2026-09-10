Florida AG sues Netflix alleging children's data used for ads
Technology
Florida's attorney general is taking Netflix to court, claiming the streaming giant collected data from children and families to power its ad business.
The lawsuit says this breaks Netflix's earlier promise of being ad-free and sharing user information only with permission.
Netflix denies wrongdoing, cites privacy compliance
The complaint points out that Netflix's founder once reassured users their payments meant no ads or data collection.
But when Netflix rolled out its ad-supported plan in 2022, Florida says it used data it had already been collecting, especially on children's profiles.
Netflix denies any wrongdoing, saying it follows privacy laws and doesn't target ads at children's profiles.