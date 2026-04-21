Florida Attorney General opens probe into OpenAI's handling of threats
Technology
Florida's Attorney General is now investigating OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to see how it handles threats made by users.
This is not just about tech; it is part of a bigger look at whether artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being used in dangerous ways, especially after concerns about national security.
OpenAI probed over 2025 FSU shooting
A key part of the investigation is checking if OpenAI's technology played any role in planning the 2025 mass shooting at Florida State University, which left two people dead.
The state wants to know how well OpenAI responds when users talk about harming themselves or others, reflecting growing worries over how AI might be misused in real-life crimes.