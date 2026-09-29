Florida seeks ban on ChatGPT's 'human-like' attributes
What's the story
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a motion seeking to ban OpenAI from giving its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, "false human attributes." The move comes after Florida's earlier lawsuit against the company over safety concerns. Uthmeier argues that the way ChatGPT uses language and mimics emotions misleads users into thinking it is a trustworthy "friend," thereby increasing engagement and contributing to OpenAI's training data.
User trust
ChatGPT's pursuit of engagement could make it less trustworthy
Uthmeier also questioned the reliability of ChatGPT, saying its pursuit of engagement could make it less trustworthy.
He said, "ChatGPT's use of language, including first-person pronouns and output that mimics emotion, deceptively suggests to users that it is a trustworthy 'friend.'"
The motion also seeks to prevent OpenAI from developing new AI models without "third-party approved safety guardrails."
Security incidents
Motion cites security incidents and AI safety concerns
The motion cites recent security incidents at Hugging Face, an Australian government website, and US government websites as reasons for the request.
It also references recent statements from researchers and former OpenAI employees who have raised concerns about AI safety.
The filing comes amid growing fears over the potential risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT.
Call for caution
Uthmeier urges OpenAI to be more cautious with AI technologies
Uthmeier has urged OpenAI to be more cautious with its AI technologies.
He said, "Stop calling it safe. Stop pretending it's human. Stop selling it to kids."
The call comes after OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Teens last month, a version with extra restrictions by default.
The company had said access to the tool "should come with protections that reflect their developmental stage, reinforce real-world relationships, and support healthy use over time."