Florida sues Meta seeking 2 hours cap and autoplay ban
Florida is taking Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) to court, asking for tougher protections for teens online.
The state wants Meta to find and remove users under 14, cap teen screen time at 2 hours a day, and switch off autoplay features.
This lawsuit follows an earlier up to $18 billion settlement with 48 states and Washington, DC, that already pushed Meta to make some changes for young users.
Meta objects to Florida singling out
Unlike most states that settled, Florida says the current rules don't go far enough to keep teens safe.
Meta isn't thrilled about being singled out and says Florida should be using taxpayer resources to get YouTube and TikTok to empower parents and protect teens in Florida.
For now, both sides are gearing up for more legal back-and-forth over how best to protect young people online.