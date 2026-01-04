This game uses your foldable's hinge to play Flappy Bird
What's the story
A new Google Chrome-based game called Foldy Bird has been introduced. The catch? It works only on foldable devices running Android. The game is a unique twist on the classic Flappy Bird, where players use their phone's folding and unfolding action to control the character's jumps. However, this unconventional gameplay comes with a major downside - it can potentially damage your phone's hinge over time.
Gameplay mechanics
How does Foldy Bird work?
Developed by @rebane2001, Foldy Bird offers a simple yet challenging gameplay experience. Instead of tapping the screen to make the bird jump, players have to fold and unfold their phones. The jump action is triggered at the end of an unfold motion, resulting in a violent snap open each time your character approaches an obstacle. This can be pretty hard on your phone's hinge over time.
Access
Where to play Foldy Bird?
Foldy Bird isn't available as a dedicated app. Instead, players have to visit lyra.horse/fun/foldy-bird/ to access the game. The only requirement is that you need a foldable device to play it. This includes popular models like Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, it's worth noting that the game has not been tested on all devices yet, especially smaller ones like Motorola Razr.
Damage concerns
Potential risks of playing Foldy Bird
While Foldy Bird offers a unique gaming experience, it also comes with some major risks. The game's mechanics can put a lot of stress on your phone's hinge, especially if you play for long periods. This could lead to potential damage or wear and tear over time. So, while the game is fun, players should be careful not to play too much at once.