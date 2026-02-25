Fonada launches India's 1st full-stack Voice AI telecom platform
Fonada Labs just launched what they're calling India's first full-stack Voice AI and telecom platform.
It brings together their own Core AI, a no-code bot builder, and virtual network tech across 14 cities—announced in a press release datelined New Delhi on February 25.
AI can understand speech in 22 languages, talk back in 15
The platform can understand speech in 22 languages and talk back in 15, plus it recognizes Indian accents, cancels background noise, and even knows when someone's turn to speak is up.
It can juggle over 5,000 calls at once and works across regular phone lines, WhatsApp, RCS, and the web.
Unlike global rivals, data stays local
Unlike many global rivals that rely on outside cloud services (which can slow things down), Fonada hosts its AI models in Indian data centers and operates telecom interconnects across India, co-locating model hosting near those interconnect points.
That means your data stays local and calls connect faster with less hassle.