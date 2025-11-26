Food bloggers say Google's AI is botching recipes, killing traffic

Food bloggers are raising concerns over Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) summaries, claiming that they are damaging both their recipes and livelihoods. According to a Bloomberg report, many creators who have spent years perfecting dishes now see their work overshadowed by quick AI-generated answers. Eb Gargano of Easy Peasy Foodie blog said her turkey and Christmas cake recipes aren't getting the usual search result visibility this holiday season due to these AI summaries.

Recipe inaccuracies AI-generated recipes often contain incorrect instructions Gargano noted that one AI version of her cake recipe suggested baking a small cake for nearly four hours, a mistake that would ruin the dish. She also said her website traffic has already dropped by 40% compared to last year. Other food bloggers have echoed similar concerns, saying these AI summaries often mix elements from multiple recipes, resulting in confusing and sometimes unsafe instructions.

Content saturation AI-generated content floods social media platforms The issue isn't just limited to Google. Social media platforms like Pinterest and Facebook are also flooded with AI-generated food photos that look good but don't match the recipes provided. This makes it difficult for readers to find authentic, tested dishes while allowing inaccurate content to spread easily. The trend has raised major concerns among bloggers about the future visibility of real recipes created by humans.