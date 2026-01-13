 For ₹2cr, you can now book a hotel on Moon

A company called GRU Space has announced its plan to build a series of increasingly complex habitats on the Moon . The final product will be a hotel modeled after San Francisco's Palace of the Fine Arts. Interested customers can now reserve their stay by paying a deposit ranging from $250,000 to $1 million. This would secure them a spot on one of GRU Space's initial lunar surface missions within six years.

Founder insights GRU Space's ambitious vision and founder's journey Skyler Chan, the founder of GRU Space, was inspired by his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut. However, he later realized that he could make a bigger impact by making space travel accessible to everyone. This led him to study electrical engineering and computer science at UC Berkeley. Chan has also worked at Tesla and built a NASA-funded 3D printer that went into space.

Future plans GRU Space's long-term vision and initial mission The name GRU stands for Galactic Resource Utilization. The company's long-term goal is to extract resources from the Moon, Mars, asteroids, and beyond to support human expansion into space. Despite its ambitious nature, this vision isn't entirely far-fetched. GRU Space has already secured seed funding from Y Combinator and will be going through their three-month program early this year.