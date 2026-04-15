Former Apple engineer's DEEPX powers Hyundai Motor Group delivery robots

DX-M2 chips enter mass production

DEEPX's new DX-M2 chips, built with Samsung's advanced 2-nanometer technology, will go into mass production next year, promising better efficiency and lower costs.

Hyundai plans to use these chips for its robotics platform and aims to roll out 30,000 robot units a year by 2028.

Meanwhile, DEEPX is targeting $40 million in revenue this year (with big clients like Baidu) and is looking at stock listings in Korea and possibly the US to grow even further.