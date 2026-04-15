Former Apple engineer's DEEPX powers Hyundai Motor Group delivery robots
South Korea's DEEPX, an AI chip startup founded by a former Apple engineer, is working closely with Hyundai Motor Group to create smarter robots using generative AI.
Its chips are already powering Hyundai's delivery robots, showing how far on-device AI has come in making robots more capable.
DX-M2 chips enter mass production
DEEPX's new DX-M2 chips, built with Samsung's advanced 2-nanometer technology, will go into mass production next year, promising better efficiency and lower costs.
Hyundai plans to use these chips for its robotics platform and aims to roll out 30,000 robot units a year by 2028.
Meanwhile, DEEPX is targeting $40 million in revenue this year (with big clients like Baidu) and is looking at stock listings in Korea and possibly the US to grow even further.