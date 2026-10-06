Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke brings entire to tackle outages
Thomas Dohmke, former GitHub CEO, is back with Entire, a decentralized Git platform built to tackle recent GitHub outages caused by surging demand from coding agents.
With Entire, developers can host their code across the globe, spreading out risk and boosting speed.
The preview goes live on July 8, 2026.
Entire hubs handle 570,000 clones hourly
Entire's global hubs handle traffic from popular coding agents and have already clocked impressive numbers: up to 570,000 clones an hour and 586 pushes a second, beating rivals like Cursor Origin.
It also features a semantic memory layer that helps catch errors and understand code written by bots.
Servers are spread across the US E.U. and Australia for speedy access and better data control.
If you're curious or want early access, there's already a waitlist for developers ready to try something new.