Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke launches entire decentralized Git network
Thomas Dohmke, former GitHub CEO, just dropped a new project called Entire, a decentralized Git network built to fix the recent headaches from GitHub outages.
By spreading repositories across the globe instead of relying on one central server, Entire hopes to keep things running smoothly and make life easier for developers.
It is out now in preview mode if you want to check it out.
Entire mirrors 570,000 clones per hour
Entire works hand in hand with coding agents like Codex and GitHub Copilot, making it super efficient at mirroring repositories.
Tests show it supported about 570,000 clones per hour from one repository, beating some big competitors.
There is also a clever "semantic memory layer" to help catch agent mistakes.
Looking ahead, Entire plans to host new public and private repositories natively and completely decentralize its network.