Former GitHub chief Thomas Dohmke unveils entire decentralized code host
Thomas Dohmke, who used to run GitHub, just introduced Entire, a decentralized alternative for hosting code.
It's designed to avoid the headaches of centralized server outages and keeps repositories spread out worldwide.
Entire also works smoothly with popular coding tools like Codex and GitHub Copilot, so you won't hit annoying usage limits.
Entire supports million scale traffic
Entire stands out by handling huge traffic with ease: think 570,000 clones per hour in cities like Frankfurt and London, plus roughly 2.1 million pushes per hour.
Its smart features make code reviews easier with tools like Blame and Review.
Looking ahead, Entire will completely decentralize its network, enabling data residency, sovereignty, and scale in any region, but developers should keep an eye on funding risks that come with venture-capital-backed platforms.