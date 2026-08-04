Former Jharkhand bureaucrats launch Prepzy.ai for CBSE 6 to 12
Three former Jharkhand bureaucrats just launched Prepzy.ai, an AI-powered app designed to help CBSE students in classes six through 12 learn smarter.
Built by Dr. Shivendu, Mridula Sinha, and Sudhir Tripathi, the main goal is to make quality education accessible to every child, no matter where they live or how much their parents earn.
Prepzy.ai offers personalized multilingual AI tutoring
Prepzy.ai offers personalized lessons, practice tests, mock exams, and 24/7 AI tutoring. Mathematics and Science lessons are also available in Hindi and regional languages too.
There's a free basic version so anyone can use it, while advanced features cost just ₹7 to 8.
Parents and teachers can track progress easily with dashboards.
As Tripathi puts it, "The classroom remains central. Technology should complement teachers by ensuring students continue receiving personalized academic support even after school hours."