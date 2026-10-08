Former OpenAI researchers urge safety audits after alleged handling issues
Technology
Three former OpenAI researchers, Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak, and Mikita Balesni, are urging the company to let independent experts review its AI systems.
In a recent letter to OpenAI's board, they said working with outside safety auditors is crucial as AI technology moves fast.
Their call for more transparency comes after they were let go over alleged issues with research material handling.
OpenAI welcomes external evaluations
The ex-employees say it's important to understand how AI makes decisions and warn against building systems that hide their inner workings.
They're also worried their dismissals might make others afraid to speak up about safety concerns.
OpenAI, meanwhile, says it welcomes external evaluations and insists the firings weren't about safety issues.