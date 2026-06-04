Fortytwo Labs's homegrown quantum-safe algorithm earns C-SAFE recognition in India

India's C-SAFE validates domestic algorithm

The C-SAFE program is India's own way to test and evaluate cryptographic technology, making sure it's strong enough for today's and tomorrow's challenges.

Fortytwo Labs's algorithm passed tough tests for resisting quantum attacks and keeping sensitive information safe, without relying on foreign solutions.

As CEO Nilesh Dhande put it, this milestone pushes India closer to cryptographic independence under Atmanirbhar Bharat.