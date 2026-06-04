Fortytwo Labs's homegrown quantum-safe algorithm earns C-SAFE recognition in India
India just took a big step in digital security: its first homegrown quantum-safe algorithm has received C-SAFE recognition.
Fortytwo Labs, based in Pune, earned the C-SAFE recognition from the Data Security Council of India at the FINSEC 2026 conference.
This means India's digital systems are now better protected against future quantum computer threats.
India's C-SAFE validates domestic algorithm
The C-SAFE program is India's own way to test and evaluate cryptographic technology, making sure it's strong enough for today's and tomorrow's challenges.
Fortytwo Labs's algorithm passed tough tests for resisting quantum attacks and keeping sensitive information safe, without relying on foreign solutions.
As CEO Nilesh Dhande put it, this milestone pushes India closer to cryptographic independence under Atmanirbhar Bharat.