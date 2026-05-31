Foundation Future Industries deploys humanoid robots to Russia-Ukraine war zone
A San Francisco startup, Foundation Future Industries, just made headlines by sending its humanoid robots into the Russia-Ukraine war zone.
Their "Phantom MK-1" bots were put to work delivering supplies in dangerous areas, marking what the company says is the first known deployment of humanoid robots in a combat zone.
The big goal? Keep humans out of harm's way and let tech handle the risky jobs.
Phantom 2 planned, Eric Trump appointed
The company plans to launch an upgraded robot, "Phantom 2," soon, fixing battery and payload issues and aiming for US military testing within 18 months.
Meanwhile, Eric Trump has been named chief strategy adviser, sparking controversy.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren called it "corruption in plain sight," but the startup says Trump's early investment and support for their mission made him a good fit.