Foundation Future Industries deploys humanoid robots to Russia-Ukraine war zone Technology May 31, 2026

A San Francisco startup, Foundation Future Industries, just made headlines by sending its humanoid robots into the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Their "Phantom MK-1" bots were put to work delivering supplies in dangerous areas, marking what the company says is the first known deployment of humanoid robots in a combat zone.

The big goal? Keep humans out of harm's way and let tech handle the risky jobs.