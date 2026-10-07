Four astronauts left ISS after 237 days aboard SpaceX Dragon

After spending 237 days living and working in space, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev are finally heading home.

Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, Sophie Adenot (ESA), and Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos) left the International Space Station on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

If all goes as planned, they'll splash down off California's coast Thursday night.