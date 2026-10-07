Four astronauts left ISS after 237 days aboard SpaceX Dragon
After spending 237 days living and working in space, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev are finally heading home.
Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, Sophie Adenot (ESA), and Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos) left the International Space Station on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
If all goes as planned, they'll splash down off California's coast Thursday night.
Crew-12 microgravity research and command handover
While on the ISS, Crew-12 tackled research into things like cancer treatments, growing bone and cartilage, and how bacteria resist antibiotics, all in microgravity.
They also explored how stem cells behave in space and helped test metal 3-D printing for future space manufacturing.
Before leaving, Meir handed over command to Pyotr Dubrov from Roscosmos as part of the regular crew swap.