Foxconn to use Skild AI's robot brain in production

Foxconn's Houston factory is set to use Skild Brain, an AI brain that lets any robot (whether it's a walking bot, robot arm, or even a humanoid) work smarter without needing to know its own body. The deployment will take place at Foxconn's Houston assembly lines, where NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU server racks are built.

Skild Brain can help robots with various tasks Skild Brain isn't picky: it can help robots handle everything from cleaning floors to moving through tricky spaces.

It plugs right into existing fleets and works across factories, warehouses, data centers, and security jobs.

Skild Brain will be deployed on Foxconn's Houston assembly lines as an early commercial deployment; any impact on assembly-line speed or efficiency was not specified.

Real-time learning gives Skild Brain an edge What makes Skild Brain stand out? It learns in real time as robots face new tasks or environments (no retraining needed).

Every use helps it get smarter thanks to data from simulations and real-world operations.

Investors are impressed too: in January 2026, Skild AI raised $1.4 billion in Series C funding, putting its value more than $14 billion.