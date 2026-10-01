Fragnesia kernel flaw grants root on Linux distributions, Zellic finds

Fragnesia is a high-risk threat, especially for cloud setups and shared servers. It scores 7.8 out of 10 on the severity scale.

Right now, the patch is available but is not currently shipping in any distro as of May 13, but developers are working on one.

If you're worried, there are some command-line workarounds to help protect your system for now (just note they might mess with things like VPNs).

Best advice: keep an eye out for updates from your distro!