Fragnesia Linux flaw affects major distributions and grants root access
Heads up, Linux users: a serious new vulnerability called Fragnesia has just been found.
This bug affects pretty much all major Linux distributions and lets regular users break in and get root access by taking advantage of a flaw in the XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem.
It's the third big kernel flaw to pop up in just two weeks.
Working exploit endangers shared servers
Fragnesia is especially risky for shared servers or systems running lots of containers, since a working exploit is already out there.
The bug was spotted by Zellic, with William Bowling and other researchers using the company's V12 AI-agentic software auditing tool, and Red Hat rates its risk as high (CVSS 7.8).
While developers are racing to patch things up, temporary fixes exist but may mess with VPNs, so keep an eye out for official updates from your distro to stay protected.