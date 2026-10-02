Fragnesia Linux kernel bug lets regular users gain root access
Technology
A new bug called Fragnesia was just found in the Linux kernel.
It is the third big Linux issue discovered in two weeks, and this one lets regular users grab root access on major Linux systems, a pretty serious security risk.
Fragnesia patch available may disrupt VPNs
The flaw was uncovered by AI security firm Zellic with its V12 tool and scored a high 7.8 on the CVSS scale (so not something to ignore).
A patch is available, but it has not rolled out everywhere yet.
For now, you can disable certain modules to stay safe; just know it might mess with your VPNs until updates are more widely applied.