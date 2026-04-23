France picks Scaleway to host health data hub, replacing Azure
Technology
France has chosen Scaleway, a French cloud company, to host its Health Data Hub, replacing Microsoft Azure.
This change comes after worries about US authorities possibly accessing sensitive French data.
A 2024 law now requires sensitive data to be kept on servers with "sovereign" (local) guarantees.
Scaleway passed over 350 security criteria
Scaleway isn't just any tech company: it was among four companies awarded a major €180 million European Commission cloud tender and passed France's tough security checks (over 350 criteria!).
By picking Scaleway, France is doubling down on keeping control of its citizens' health data and following stricter European privacy rules.
It's all about making sure your personal information stays safe (and local).