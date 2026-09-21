Frankie LaPenna fights remote-controlled humanoid robot in REK VR match
Technology
Influencer Frankie LaPenna went head-to-head with a six-foot-tall, remotely controlled humanoid robot in a San Francisco cage match, all set up by robotics company REK for its virtual reality combat game.
The robot landed some intense hits that sent Frankie flying, but he kept bouncing back and didn't give up.
REK confirms Frankie LaPenna 'Defeated' robot
REK's video of the fight quickly got people talking online about whether robots could have a real place in future sports. Some even compared it to classic human-vs.-machine moments like Kasparov vs. Deep Blue.
REK later confirmed that Frankie actually "defeated" the robot and said more footage is on the way, so expect even more debate about robots mixing it up in competitive arenas.