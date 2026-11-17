Free access to ChatGPT research program offered to Indian academics
What's the story
OpenAI has expanded its "ChatGPT for Academic Researchers" program to India. The initiative provides eligible researchers free access to the company's artificial intelligence (AI) tools, specifically designed to aid scientific work in science, mathematics, and engineering. The move is part of a global distribution of 50,000 new grants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Grant details
Each grant will provide 3 ChatGPT Plus seats
Each grant awarded under this program will provide the recipient and up to two collaborators with three ChatGPT Plus seats in a research workspace, free for 12 months.
Raghav Gupta, Head of Education at OpenAI for India and Asia Pacific, said Indian institutions have shown immense interest in accessing this program since its pilot launch a few months ago.
Educational focus
OpenAI aims to reach 200,000 researchers globally
Gupta emphasized OpenAI's commitment to education, which focuses on providing access along with skills, institutional partnerships, and research.
He said this initiative is an extension of that commitment "to equip the people creating new knowledge with access to the right tools and practical support."
The company hopes to give free access to as many as 200,000 researchers worldwide through this program.
Tool utilization
How can researchers use ChatGPT?
The ChatGPT tool can be used by researchers to delve into scientific literature, test hypotheses, analyze data, write and debug research code, and prepare grant applications and manuscripts.
The program also offers training and hands-on support.
Notably, OpenAI has stated that it does not use data shared through this program to train its models by default.
Application process
How to apply for the grant?
To apply for the grant, research faculty and postdoctoral researchers at eligible institutions must have published a paper in an eligible field on arXiv, bioRxiv, or ChemRxiv within the last three years.
They also need to verify their institutional affiliation and provide details of their research and how they plan to use the grant.
Applications for this program will open on November 30.