French AI to help St John's Hospital run more smoothly
St John's Research Institute (SJRI) is teaming up with French startup H Company to evaluate and pilot agentic artificial intelligence (AI) for administrative and resource-management tasks at St John's Medical College Hospital, starting with a proof-of-concept and initial operational integration, which sees thousands of patients every day.
French President Emmanuel Macron even gave the project a shout-out at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, citing the collaboration as an example of Indo-French cooperation.
The new AI system aims to reclaim what H Company says is 50-60% of hospital staff time spent on repetitive computer tasks—think nursing schedules, managing absences, and team assignments.
These "virtual humanoids" are described as operating behind the scenes, with H Company saying data would remain within the hospital's own tech systems and be processed locally.
Before going live, SJRI and H Company will map out how resources and workflows actually happen on the ground.
The team includes Dr. Tony DS Raj, Dr. Dhinagaran D, and Chief of Nursing Services Sara Oomen—so it's in experienced hands.