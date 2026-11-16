CERT-In flags fresh vulnerability in eMudhra's software: What's at risk?
What's the story
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged a new security flaw in emBridge, a software developed by Bengaluru-based digital signature company eMudhra. The tool is used for enabling communication between government portals and other web applications with digital signature certificates and hardware tokens on users' computers. CERT-In has classified the new vulnerability as one of 'low severity.'
Security risk
Vulnerability could expose file and directory names
The new vulnerability could allow an attacker without authentication on the same local area network (LAN) to view file and directory names on a target computer.
The flaw stems from missing authorization checks in emBridge's FileBrowser API endpoints, which could let an attacker enumerate these details by sending a malicious webpage to the application's local HTTPS Web API.
Impact assessment
Vulnerability impacts several government platforms
The vulnerability in emBridge impacts several government platforms, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' MCA V3 portal, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, and National Single Window System.
The Income Tax Department also uses emBridge for DSC management.
However, CERT-In clarified that this flaw doesn't let an attacker access file contents or modify/delete files, execute code, or access cryptographic keys and hardware token PINs.
Safety measures
Users advised to upgrade emBridge software
CERT-In has recommended users of affected versions to upgrade their emBridge software.
The suggested versions are 5.9.4.x or later for Windows, 3.2.7.x or later for macOS, and 3.3.1.x or later for Ubuntu and Red Hat systems.
eMudhra patched the flaw on November 11 by removing the vulnerable FileBrowser API endpoints from emBridge, rendering its file enumeration capability ineffective through this tool.
Past issues
eMudhra faced similar issues earlier
In October, eMudhra faced criticism over vulnerabilities in the cryptographic keys of eight intermediate certificate authority (CA) certificates in its global TLS business.
CERT-In had warned that these keys were generated with insufficient cryptographic randomness, making them susceptible to recovery.
An attacker could use the recovered keys to issue fraudulent TLS certificates and impersonate legitimate websites.