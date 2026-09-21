FSSAI developing AI tool to flag food safety violations online
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is testing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to flag food safety violations on e-commerce platforms. The move comes amid growing scrutiny of online food sales, dark stores, and cloud kitchens. Rajit Punhani, the CEO of FSSAI, shared details about the initiative in an interview with Moneycontrol.
Tech collaboration
Collaboration with MeitY
The AI tool is being developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Punhani said, "We have a collaboration with Meity where the AI tool will automatically inform us of any violation."
He added that the system would be first used on e-commerce platforms as violations are easier to detect online.
Accountability measures
E-commerce companies responsible for products sold
FSSAI has made it clear that e-commerce companies are also responsible for the products sold on their platforms.
"They cannot make this excuse that they are getting it from the manufacturer and they are not responsible," said Punhani.
He also stressed that information available on a physical product's label should be displayed on the e-commerce platform as well.
Regulatory measures
Inspections of dark stores and cloud kitchens
FSSAI and state authorities have brought dark stores and cloud kitchens under their licensing and inspection framework.
State food safety authorities are intensifying inspections of such facilities, including checks on refrigeration and cold-chain requirements at dark stores, as well as cleanliness standards at cloud kitchens.
The inspections are based on risk rather than a uniform frequency across food businesses.
Inspection strategy
These products will be inspected more frequently
Products like dairy, meat, eggs, poultry, spices, and honey are considered high-risk and are therefore inspected more frequently.
The compliance record of the food business operator is also taken into account. Businesses that have previously received notices or recorded violations are placed in a higher-risk category and inspected more frequently.
"We have a software and the software tells us which dark store or which product will be inspected more," said Punhani.
Testing requirements
Manufacturers to test items every six months
Manufacturers are now required to have their products tested every six months and upload the results on FSSAI's portal.
This is part of a broader effort by FSSAI and state authorities to improve compliance across the food industry.
While inspections and enforcement actions aren't new, increased consumer awareness, social media scrutiny, and heightened activity by state food safety commissioners have brought such actions into greater public focus.