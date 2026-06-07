FSSAI warns against wrapping food in newspapers: Here's why
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a warning against the practice of wrapping food in newspapers, especially hot and oily items. The advisory was shared on social media, cautioning both consumers and food vendors about the potential health risks associated with this common practice. The concern stems from the fact that newspaper printing ink contains toxic chemicals and heavy metals like lead.
Contamination process
Chemicals leach into food
FSSAI has explained that newspapers are printed with inks and dyes not meant for food contact. When hot or greasy food comes in direct contact with the print, these chemicals can leach directly into the meal. This risk is particularly high when the food is freshly cooked, oily, or served at high temperatures.
Additional risks
Other contaminants also pose risk
Apart from printing ink, newspapers can also have other contaminants from recycled paper, solvents, and other substances used during the printing process. This is especially relevant in India where newspapers are often used by households and street vendors to wrap or store food items like rotis, parathas, snacks and fried foods. FSSAI has warned that exposure to these toxic chemicals through contaminated food can pose serious health risks.
Health impact
Lead exposure can be harmful
Lead, one of the substances highlighted by FSSAI, is known to be harmful when consumed over time. Experts have long warned that repeated exposure to heavy metals can affect various organs and bodily functions. The regulator has reiterated that newspapers should not be used for serving, packing, or storing food as they are not food-grade materials.
Packaging guidelines
Use food-grade packaging materials
FSSAI has urged food businesses, restaurants, street vendors and consumers to use food-grade packaging materials that are specifically designed for direct contact with food. The regulator advises consumers to avoid accepting food wrapped directly in newspapers and opt for safer packaging alternatives. Food vendors are also encouraged to use approved packaging materials intended for food use, like butter paper or parchment paper.