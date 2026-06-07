FSSAI warns against wrapping food in newspapers: Here's why

Additional risks

Other contaminants also pose risk

Apart from printing ink, newspapers can also have other contaminants from recycled paper, solvents, and other substances used during the printing process. This is especially relevant in India where newspapers are often used by households and street vendors to wrap or store food items like rotis, parathas, snacks and fried foods. FSSAI has warned that exposure to these toxic chemicals through contaminated food can pose serious health risks.