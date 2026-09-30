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Home / News / Technology News / Why OpenAI and Anthropic are facing FTC probe in US 
Why OpenAI and Anthropic are facing FTC probe in US 
The probe was initiated by FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson a few weeks ago

Why OpenAI and Anthropic are facing FTC probe in US 

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 30, 2026
07:43 pm
What's the story

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US has launched a major investigation into leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic. As per New York Post, the probe was initiated by FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson a few weeks ago, before an AI model's unexpected behavior during a test, known as the "Hugging Face incident." The agency is now preparing civil investigative demands to compel testimony from executives of these companies.

Probe details

Investigation focuses on potential violations of FTC Act

The FTC's investigation is focused on possible unfair or deceptive practices that violate the FTC Act.

It will seek documents from these AI firms and question their executives about their products and the potential risks they may pose to consumers.

The move comes amid concerns over the impact of AI technology on society, with some calling for stricter regulations.

Self-regulation

AI leaders commit to self-regulation

In light of the ongoing investigation, several top AI company leaders including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai and xAI's Elon Musk have pledged to self-regulate their models.

The agreement was signed at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

However, despite these efforts, the FTC is still pushing ahead with its civil investigative demands which are expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

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Debate

FTC's stance on AI responsibility and competition

The FTC has been vocal about the responsibility of AI firms for their agents' actions.

Despite calls for new laws to regulate these companies, the agency believes existing laws are sufficient.

Ferguson has also stressed that competition is key to ensuring America wins the AI race against China.

This comes as a response to fears that excessive regulation could stifle innovation in this rapidly evolving field.

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