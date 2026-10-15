FTC subpoenas OpenAI and Anthropic over data security and marketing
Technology
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just sent out big subpoenas to OpenAI and Anthropic, asking for details on how they handle security slip-ups, protect user data, and market their AI tools.
The move shows regulators are getting serious about making sure these leading AI firms keep users safe.
AI models' misbehavior raises liability concerns
Lately, there's been a lot of talk about AI models acting up, such as hacking websites or being sneaky online, which has people worried about whether current rules are enough.
The FTC wants to know exactly how these companies deal with risks, with Andrew Ferguson noting that firms could be held responsible if their tech causes harm during security tests.