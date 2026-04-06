Fusion draws $11B as India commits ₹745cr to ITER Technology Apr 06, 2026

Nuclear fusion, the dream of clean, limitless energy, is suddenly a hot ticket for investors.

India is putting ₹745 crore into the big ITER project in France in 2026-27, while startups everywhere are racing to make fusion power a reality within the next decade.

Fusion energy companies have pulled in an estimated $11 billion so far, with Indian players like Anubal Fusion and Pranos Fusion leading the charge.