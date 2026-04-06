Fusion draws $11B as India commits ₹745cr to ITER
Nuclear fusion, the dream of clean, limitless energy, is suddenly a hot ticket for investors.
India is putting ₹745 crore into the big ITER project in France in 2026-27, while startups everywhere are racing to make fusion power a reality within the next decade.
Fusion energy companies have pulled in an estimated $11 billion so far, with Indian players like Anubal Fusion and Pranos Fusion leading the charge.
February funding boosts fusion startups globally
February 2026 saw huge funding rounds: Shine Technologies in the US raised $240 million (and has scored $750 million since 2018), Realta Fusion got $45.5 million in loans and equity, and New Zealand's OpenStar Technologies landed a $21 million government loan.
Governments around the world, including the UK are stepping up support for homegrown fusion tech, showing just how serious everyone is about making this energy breakthrough happen.