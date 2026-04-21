Future of Knowledge Work Summit examines AI impacts in Bengaluru
Technology
Heads up: The Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026 is coming to Bengaluru this June, and it's all about how AI is shaking up the way leaders work and make decisions.
Instead of just talking theory, the summit will dive into real changes AI brings to teamwork and leadership.
Expert sessions deliver practical AI solutions
Expect expert-led sessions and case studies that get real about the challenges of using AI in organizations: think practical solutions for actually making AI work day to day.
It's a chance for leaders to swap stories, learn from each other, and pick up tips on building smarter, more adaptable workplaces.
Registration open for Knowledge Work Summit
If you're curious about where AI is taking the future of work—or want to help shape it—registration for the summit is now open.