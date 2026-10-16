Gabriela Castillo Madrid to speak on AI before NYC Council
Technology
Gabriela Castillo Madrid, who is SpaceX head of global government affairs for AI, is set to speak (virtually) with the New York City Council today about how AI is being used, and what could go wrong.
SpaceX had skipped an earlier hearing, but agreed to show up after some legal pressure.
Castillo Madrid could shape AI regulations
Castillo Madrid's perspective could help shape new regulations for AI.
She joins representatives from Google, Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic, who have already shared their thoughts, as the council aims to use testimony and information unearthed through the investigation to guide new regulations.