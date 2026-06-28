Will ISRO's Gaganyaan mission be delayed?
What's the story
The timeline for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission has been pushed back. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had earlier planned to conduct the first uncrewed test flight in 2026 and the manned flight by late 2027. However, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan recently suggested that these dates could be revised, with the uncrewed flight now possibly slated for late 2027.
Mission details
'Safety is paramount'
Narayanan stressed the importance of safety in this complex mission. He said, "The Gaganyaan program is a very important technology intensive mission and human safety is very important." He added that they are already working on launching a human-rated rocket to ensure crew safety in case of any problems with the rocket.
Mission progression
Three uncrewed missions planned for Gaganyaan program
Narayanan also clarified that three uncrewed missions are planned for the Gaganyaan program. He said, "We are supposed to do three uncrewed missions: We are working for the first uncrewed mission this year and once we get the results, we will get back to the crewed mission." The ISRO chairman revealed that the Gaganyaan continuation program has been approved by the government.
Timeline clarification
First unmanned flight will be launched on basis of progress
When asked about the discrepancy in timelines for the first uncrewed flight, Narayanan said, "The Gaganyaan program is undergoing constant review and the first unmanned flight will be launched on the basis of the progress." In February, he had indicated that India's first manned mission to space could be launched by the end of 2027.
Contribution
Indian scientists played crucial role in Axiom Mission 4 launch
Narayanan highlighted the crucial role played by Indian scientists in ensuring the safe flight of Axiom Mission 4. The mission, which took Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station in June 2025, was nearly delayed due to a minor leakage problem with the SpaceX rocket. However, it was Indian scientists who insisted on postponing the launch until further inspection revealed and fixed a crack in one of its mainlines.
Setback
Narayanan on recent PSLV setbacks
Narayanan addressed recent setbacks, including two failures of the PSLV rockets in 2025 and 2026. He said, "We have had two setbacks on PSLV and today, I am happy to inform you that we have understood everything and we are in the process of coming back." He compared a space mission to a long jump across a well, stressing that it has to be perfect without any room for error.