Will ISRO's Gaganyaan mission be delayed?

Setback

Narayanan on recent PSLV setbacks

Narayanan addressed recent setbacks, including two failures of the PSLV rockets in 2025 and 2026. He said, "We have had two setbacks on PSLV and today, I am happy to inform you that we have understood everything and we are in the process of coming back." He compared a space mission to a long jump across a well, stressing that it has to be perfect without any room for error.