Gaganyaan's first uncrewed launch pushed to February 2027: Report
What's the story
India's first human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, has been delayed yet again. The maiden uncrewed mission is now unlikely to launch before February 2027, according to India Today. The mission was originally scheduled for December 2026 but has been pushed back due to ongoing technical fine-tuning and additional simulations.
Safety concerns
ISRO prioritizing safety over schedule
The delay in the Gaganyaan mission comes as ISRO focuses on ensuring mission safety.
A senior official told India Today, "Isro wants to make the mission as foolproof as possible."
"This is the first attempt at demonstrating India's human spaceflight capabilities, and there are bound to be uncertainties when technology of this scale is involved."
Mission status
80% of work done
Despite the delay, officials at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) and the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) say that nearly 80% of the work for Gaganyaan has been completed.
However, there are still some critical tasks left to be done before both the spacecraft and launch vehicle can be cleared for flight.
Program evolution
Timeline for Gaganyaan mission
The Gaganyaan program was first approved in January 2019, with a target of launching India's first crewed spaceflight by May 2022.
The initial plan included two uncrewed missions followed by a crewed flight. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted hardware production and supply chains, forcing ISRO to reassess its timelines.
By August 2025, the government was targeting the first uncrewed orbital flight in Q4 2025. This was later shifted to Q4 2026.
Mission details
Vyommitra to fly on G1 mission
The first uncrewed flight of Gaganyaan, dubbed G1, will carry Vyommitra, ISRO's humanoid robot. This mission will test critical spacecraft systems before astronauts travel aboard.
It will validate the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle, crew module, life-support technologies and recovery systems.
With human lives eventually depending on these systems, ISRO is prioritizing reliability over launch deadlines.