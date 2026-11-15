Gaia data reveal UBC 63 comprises 2 distinct clusters
Turns out what was thought to be a single star cluster, UBC 63, is actually two separate groups: UBC 63A and UBC 63B.
Using data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission, researchers found that these clusters are very different in age: UBC 63A is about 21 million years old, while UBC 63B clocks in at a whopping 562 million years.
UBC 63 clusters unbound and drifting
The two clusters aren't connected by gravity and are slowly moving away from each other.
Interestingly, they came pretty close about six million years ago, just seven parsecs apart (that's roughly 23 light-years).
This discovery gives scientists a fresh chance to study how star clusters interact and evolve over time.