Gal Weizman finds Chrome Gemini AI bug exposing user data
Technology
A big security bug was found in Chrome's Gemini AI feature, making it possible for sneaky browser extensions to mess with your data.
Senior principal security researcher Gal Weizman from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 team spotted that weak policy checks on the WebView tag let harmful scripts sneak in, risking your privacy.
If you haven't updated Chrome lately, now's definitely the time.
Google patched Chrome Gemini flaw January
This flaw made it easier for bad actors to access stuff like your webcam and files through the Gemini AI panel by abusing a tool called declarativeNetRequests API.
Google patched things up back in January with version 143.0.7499.192, but staying safe means always keeping Chrome up to date: every update packs important fixes that help protect your info online.