GalaxEye says mission Drishti to debut world's 1st OptoSAR platform
Technology
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based startup, is about to launch Mission Drishti, which GalaxEye says will introduce the world's first OptoSAR platform, in the next three months.
By blending optical and radar sensors, this satellite can snap super-clear images even through clouds or at night, making Earth observation way smarter.
GalaxEye teams with ISRO's NSIL
CEO Suyash Singh says the real breakthrough is fusing these sensors in real time, so users get data that's much easier to work with.
GalaxEye is teaming up with ISRO's NSIL to share their data with government agencies and plans to grow its fleet up to 20 satellites by 2029.
They're also using artificial intelligence to make radar images look more like regular photos, so information from space feels a lot more accessible.