GalaxEye says mission Drishti to debut world's 1st OptoSAR platform

GalaxEye teams with ISRO's NSIL

CEO Suyash Singh says the real breakthrough is fusing these sensors in real time, so users get data that's much easier to work with.

GalaxEye is teaming up with ISRO's NSIL to share their data with government agencies and plans to grow its fleet up to 20 satellites by 2029.

They're also using artificial intelligence to make radar images look more like regular photos, so information from space feels a lot more accessible.