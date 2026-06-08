Samsung Galaxy S26 FE surfaces in latest leak

Performance specs

Exynos 2500 processor and Android 17

The Geekbench listing for a Samsung device with model number SM-S741U, likely the Galaxy S26 FE, reveals an Exynos 2500 processor powers it. This is the same chip rumored to be used in the Galaxy Z Flip7. The device also features 8GB of RAM and runs Android 17. In Geekbench 6 tests, it scored 2,426 in single-core and 8,004 in multi-core tests, better than its predecessor powered by Exynos 2400e chipset, which scored around 2,149 (single-core) and about 7,074 (multi-core).