Samsung Galaxy S26 FE surfaces in latest leak
What's the story
The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been spotted in an early Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing and a separate Geekbench entry. The WPC listing shows a real-world image of the device, while the Geekbench entry reveals some of its core hardware specifications. The leaks give us a glimpse into what we can expect from this upcoming smartphone from Samsung.
Design details
Design of the Galaxy S26 FE
The WPC listing shows the Galaxy S26 FE in a design similar to the rest of the Galaxy S26 series. It sports a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module instead of individual camera cutouts. The flash is placed beside this module, with Samsung branding on the lower half of the device. The image also hints at a flat metal frame with faintly visible antenna lines, and possibly a different color frame compared to its backplate.
Performance specs
Exynos 2500 processor and Android 17
The Geekbench listing for a Samsung device with model number SM-S741U, likely the Galaxy S26 FE, reveals an Exynos 2500 processor powers it. This is the same chip rumored to be used in the Galaxy Z Flip7. The device also features 8GB of RAM and runs Android 17. In Geekbench 6 tests, it scored 2,426 in single-core and 8,004 in multi-core tests, better than its predecessor powered by Exynos 2400e chipset, which scored around 2,149 (single-core) and about 7,074 (multi-core).
Display specs
Battery and display details
The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, possibly sourced from Chinese firm CSOT. It will likely be powered by a 4,900mAh battery with support for wired fast charging at up to 45W. The WPC listing mentions wireless charging support, but no indication of Magnetic Power Profile support or built-in magnets was found in the device's specs.
Camera specs
Camera features of the upcoming smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is rumored to come with a triple camera setup on the rear. This could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it might feature a 12MP front-facing camera. The device would run Android 17 out of the box, based on One UI 9 software interface from Samsung.
Launch details
When can you expect the device to launch?
The Galaxy S25 FE was launched in India on September 4, 2025. The upcoming model could follow a similar timeline, but no official word has been given yet. As for pricing, the ongoing RAM shortage may force Samsung to hike prices for the newer model. However, there is no concrete information available at this time regarding its launch or pricing strategy.