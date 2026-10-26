Galaxy S27 Exynos 2700 outperforms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup is expected to use the Exynos 2700 in select models, and early tests show it outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in both CPU and graphics power.
According to reports from South Korea, the Exynos 2700 scored about 20% higher in Geekbench 6.5 multi-core tests and 15% higher in Geekbench 7.0 multi-core tests against the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, and delivered a noticeable graphics boost compared with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered handset, which is great news for anyone into gaming or heavy multitasking.
Exynos 2700 tipped 10 core C2-Ultra
The Exynos 2700 is tipped to feature a 10-core CPU configuration (with two high-performance C2-Ultra cores), giving it an edge over the eight-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor.
Samsung expects to use this chip in Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Pro models in South Korea and Europe, while the US and China, as well as the Galaxy S27 Ultra, could run on Snapdragon versions.
if you're eyeing serious performance upgrades, keep an eye out!