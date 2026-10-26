Galaxy S27 Exynos 2700 outperforms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup is expected to use the Exynos 2700 in select models, and early tests show it outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in both CPU and graphics power.

According to reports from South Korea, the Exynos 2700 scored about 20% higher in Geekbench 6.5 multi-core tests and 15% higher in Geekbench 7.0 multi-core tests against the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, and delivered a noticeable graphics boost compared with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered handset, which is great news for anyone into gaming or heavy multitasking.