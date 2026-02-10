Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect from Samsung's big event

Samsung is yet to officially announce the launch date for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series, leaving tech enthusiasts in suspense. In previous years, the company would have unveiled the entire lineup around CES. However, this time around, it appears that Samsung is taking a different approach. Rumors suggest that we might not see the Galaxy S26 series until late February. The delay comes after Samsung's successful launch of the Galaxy Z Trifold in January for $2,899 in the US market.

Launch details Rumored launch date and location If the rumors hold true, the Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled in San Francisco on February 25. The launch would come just ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the world's largest smartphone show, which will take place in Barcelona. As the world's leading Android brand, Samsung is under pressure to deliver enough new features with its Galaxy S26 series. The iPhone 17 series has already set a high bar by introducing several new hardware upgrades.

Anticipated lineup Design and hardware upgrades expected The Galaxy S26 series is expected to include a standard model, a larger Plus variant, and an Ultra version. While major design changes aren't expected, some external tweaks and hardware upgrades are likely. These include an improved processor and camera system. The standard S26 model may feature a raised camera bump after the Galaxy S25 kept them flush with the rear cover. It could also sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch display and slimmer build than its predecessor's 6.2-inch screen size.

Technical specifications Snapdragon or Exynos chip for standard models The Galaxy S26 series is likely to run on either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip or Samsung's own Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the region. The standard model is expected to pack 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a decent-sized battery. Meanwhile, the Plus variant will have a similar display size as its predecessor but no physical shift in design.

