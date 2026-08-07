Galgotias University launches BTech and BBA AI programs with Accenture
Galgotias University is rolling out fresh undergraduate programs in collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage, all centered around artificial intelligence and tech careers.
Students can pick from five BTech options: Cloud and AI, Full Stack Development with AI, Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, or Design Engineering, or try two BBA tracks focused on using AI in management or sales and marketing.
Accenture center offers hands on training
The partnership brings an Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies right onto campus, where students will dive into hands-on projects, virtual labs, industry meetups, and certification opportunities.
Alongside technical skills, there's help with professional communication, interview prep, mentoring, and even placement support to kickstart your career.
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer of Galgotias University, says the goal is to make learning practical and relevant for what employers actually want.