Gamers Nexus says LG TVs store personal data, expose transcripts
A new investigation by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, in partnership with security researchers from Level1 Techs, found that LG smart TVs can collect and store personal data, like your IP address and Wi-Fi info.
Even more concerning, they discovered a way to pull plain-text audio transcripts from the TV's microphone, raising big questions about privacy at home while the TV is just in standby mode.
LG says ACR needs user activation
LG responded, saying their Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) feature, which helps with ad tracking, only collects voice data if you turn it on and press and hold the voice button on your remote or if a wake word such as "Hi LG" is recognized after the user has activated the Far-Field voice recognition feature.
They also said scanning for nearby devices is just part of making smart features work.