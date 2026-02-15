This device can turn your smartphone into a Game Boy

GameSir has announced a new controller, the Pocket Taco, designed to turn smartphones , including iPhones, into handheld consoles. The $35 device is an affordable and simple solution for playing retro games without needing thumbsticks. Unlike other controllers such as Abxylute M4 or Backbone Pro that use magnets or split gamepad designs, the Pocket Taco employs a hinged mechanism that securely attaches to the bottom half of your smartphone.

User-friendly features The controller attaches to the bottom of your smartphone The Pocket Taco comes with soft silicone pads on both sides, ensuring a secure grip without damaging your phone. While it may not be as ergonomic as standalone controllers, the Pocket Taco is still comfortable to use. Its hinge can attach to smartphones even when they're in bulky cases and can accommodate phones wider than the controller itself.

Design drawbacks It only hinges outward about 45 degrees The front panel of the Pocket Taco only hinges outward about 45 degrees, blocking the lower part of your smartphone's screen. This can be a bit inconvenient as you may have to remove the controller completely to switch apps or unlock your phone. However, it does come with a passthrough hole at the bottom for plugging in a power cable if your device's charging port is centered.

Wireless operation The Pocket Taco has its own rechargeable battery The Pocket Taco connects to your device via Bluetooth and has its own 600mAh rechargeable battery. This means it won't drain your phone's battery while playing games. The controller powers on automatically when attached to a phone but can also be manually powered on for use as a standalone wireless gamepad. Its controls are similar to those of the original Game Boy, making it ideal for retro gaming enthusiasts.

