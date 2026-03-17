Gamma's new AI tool helps you create visuals in seconds
Gamma just dropped Gamma Imagine, a new AI tool that makes creating marketing visuals way easier.
Just type what you need, and it can whip up interactive charts, social graphics, or infographics tailored to your brand (designed to help non-designers create assets).
It's Gamma's answer to Canva and Adobe, with a focus on keeping things simple and user-friendly.
The tool is already a hit with knowledge workers
Gamma Imagine comes loaded with 100-plus templates and even works with ChatGPT to help you make smart, data-driven designs fast.
CEO Grant Lee says it's perfect for business pros who want to communicate visually without the hassle of learning design software.
With users jumping from 70 million to nearly 100 million, it's clear this kind of tool is in high demand among today's knowledge workers.