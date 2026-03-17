Gamma's new AI tool helps you create visuals in seconds

The tool is already a hit with knowledge workers

Gamma Imagine comes loaded with 100-plus templates and even works with ChatGPT to help you make smart, data-driven designs fast.

CEO Grant Lee says it's perfect for business pros who want to communicate visually without the hassle of learning design software.

With users jumping from 70 million to nearly 100 million, it's clear this kind of tool is in high demand among today's knowledge workers.