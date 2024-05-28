Next Article

The rewards associated with codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem May 28 codes

By Mudit Dube 09:45 am May 28, 202409:45 am

What's the story Registered players of the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX can now claim a new set of redeem codes released today. The codes are active and have been updated on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. To win exclusive in-game weapons for free, players need to enter their social media login credentials on the site.

Code validity

Codes are valid for a limited time period

The new set of redeem codes is highly anticipated by gamers who utilize these exclusive items to conquer different levels in the game. As per the rules established by the game's developer, 111 Dots Studio, these codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis and expire within 12-18 hours. The codes for today are: G8H7J3K9L0M2N4P6 Q5W2E4R8T0Y9U1I3 O7P4A6S8D2F0G5H9 J6K3L5Z9X1C2V4B7 N0M2Q4W6E8R1T3Y5 U7I9O1P3A5S7D9F2 G4H6J8K0L3Z1X5C7 V9B2N4M6Q8W0E3R5 T7Y9U1I3O5P7A9S2 D4F6G8H0J2K5L7Z9 C1V3B5N7M9Q2W4E6 R8T0Y2U4I6O9P1A3 S5D7F9G2H4J6K8L0 Z3X5C7V9B1N4M6Q8 W0E2R4T6Y8U1I3O5

Account registration

Importance of registered accounts and code verification

Players without a registered account are advised to create one to gain access to exclusive features and advantages that enhance their gameplay. To redeem these codes and claim rewards, players need to visit the official redemption website and log in using their Apple, Facebook, Google, or X credentials. After entering a redeem code from the provided list into the designated text field and clicking on "Confirm," the rewards will be credited to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.